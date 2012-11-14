FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia retailer Mitra Adiperkasa raising $52 mln via local bonds
November 14, 2012 / 7:56 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia retailer Mitra Adiperkasa raising $52 mln via local bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Indonesian retailer PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk plans to raise 500 billion rupiah ($51.95 million) through an issue of domestic fixed-rate bonds to refinance existing bonds and augment working capital, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bonds will have 3-year tenure with indicative coupon rate of 7.50-8.50 percent and 5-year tenure with indicative coupon rate of 7.75-8.75 percent with interest to be paid every 3 months.

Underwriters for the bonds are PT Indo Premier Securities and PT Mandiri Sekuritas.

Shares of the retailer were up 1.55 percent at 6,550 rupiah in afternoon Jakarta trade. The broader index was down 0.05 percent. ($1 = 9,625 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

