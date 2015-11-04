FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIIB to start offering loans to foreign countries in Jan - Indonesia finmin
November 4, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

AIIB to start offering loans to foreign countries in Jan - Indonesia finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance minister said on Wednesday that the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) would start offering loans to foreign countries in January.

Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro told reporters that AIIB was scheduled to start operations in January and the bank was ready to help finance Indonesian infrastructure developments, including in energy and power plants.

Indonesia had said it would contribute $672.1 million of capital for AIIB in five years, making it the eighth largest shareholder in the bank.

Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
