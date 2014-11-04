FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia could soon join China-backed Asian infrastructure bank - finmin
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 4, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia could soon join China-backed Asian infrastructure bank - finmin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia could decide as early as next week to join a China-backed Asian infrastructure bank, the finance minister told Reuters, as Southeast Asia’s largest economy looks for extra funding to build much needed ports, railways and roads.

China’s $50-billion Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), launched last month, is seen by the United States as a challenge to the Western-dominated World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

“God willing we will join,” Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said on Tuesday. “The president has given signs (of approval).”

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who took office last month, could announce the decision during a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of next week’s summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Beijing, Brodjonegoro said.

Indonesia was not one of the 21 countries attending the launch of the AIIB because Widodo had just come into office and had yet to decide on whether to join.

AIIB, in which China will hold a majority stake, aims to give project loans to developing nations like Indonesia.

The archipelago’s limited infrastructure, with gaps in its network of roads, rails and ports, is seen as one of the main impediments to economic growth.

Washington has welcomed the bank with some reservations, saying it needed to meet international standards of governance and transparency. China has said the new bank would use the best practices of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.