Indonesia investigators say circuit breaker pulled before AirAsia jet crash
December 1, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia investigators say circuit breaker pulled before AirAsia jet crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indonesian investigators said on Tuesday there were indications that the circuit breaker on an AirAsia passenger jet had been pulled before the plane crashed last year, killing all 162 aboard.

“The indication was that it was pulled according to (the flight data recording),” one of the investigators, Nurcahyo Utomo, said at the release of the investigation report, but added there was no concrete proof that such an event occurred.

The Airbus A320 aircraft crashed less than halfway into a two-hour flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore on Dec. 28. (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

