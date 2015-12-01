FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AirAsia Indonesia says upgrades training, enhances safety after crash
December 1, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

AirAsia Indonesia says upgrades training, enhances safety after crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - AirAsia Indonesia said on Tuesday the firm has upgraded pilot training and enhanced safety standards following the crash of its plane last year, killing all 162 onboard.

Earlier on Tuesday, Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) released the first public report on the disaster of the Airbus A320 that crashed into the Java Sea on Dec. 28.

“KNKT’s final report on QZ8501 highlights that a combination of several factors contributed to the tragedy,” AirAsia Indonesia said in a statement.

“There are many lessons to be learned for the entire aviation industry.”

Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

