Indonesia says "95 percent" sure debris from missing AirAsia jet
#Market News
December 30, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia says "95 percent" sure debris from missing AirAsia jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s search and rescue agency chief said on Tuesday he was 95 percent certain debris sighted off Indonesia’s Kalimantan coast was part of the AirAsia jet presumed to have crashed two days ago.

An Airbus A320-200 carrying 162 people and operated by Indonesia AirAsia disappeared in poor weather early on Sunday during a flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore.

“I am 95 percent sure that the location pictured is debris suspected to be from the aircraft,” Indonesia Search and Rescue Agency chief Soelistyo told reporters. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; writing by Michael Taylor and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Robert Birsel)

