Indonesia search and rescue chief says four large parts of AirAsia jet found
January 3, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Indonesia search and rescue chief says four large parts of AirAsia jet found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia search and rescue teams hunting for the wreck of an AirAsia passenger jet have located four large objects in the Java Sea, agency chief Fransiskus Bambang Soelistyo told reporters on Saturday.

The Indonesia AirAsia Airbus A320-200 plunged into the Java Sea on Sunday while en route from Indonesia’s second-biggest city Surabaya to Singapore with 162 people on board. No survivors have been found.

Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
