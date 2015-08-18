FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia search team finds black box for Trigana aircraft in Papua -official
#Industrials
August 18, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia search team finds black box for Trigana aircraft in Papua -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Search and Rescue workers have found the black box for a Trigana Air passenger aircraft that crashed in the remote mountainous interior of the country’s eastern most province, a transportation ministry official said on Tuesday.

“At 1:40 local time the Trigana Air black box was found,” Transportation Ministry Julius Arivada Barata told Reuters by text message.

Earlier, the National Search and Rescue Agency said the twin turboprop ATR-42-300 probably hit a peak on Sunday before crashing into a ravine in the Bintang Mountains district, about 7 nautical miles from Oksibil.

ATR is a joint venture between Airbus and Alenia Aermacchi, a subsidiary of Italian aerospace firm Finmeccanica . (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen)

