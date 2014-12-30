FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian TV shows footage of objects in Java Sea, may be AirAsia jet debris
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 30, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesian TV shows footage of objects in Java Sea, may be AirAsia jet debris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indonesian television showed footage of objects floating in the Java Sea on Tuesday which an official said could be part of the AirAsia jet presumed to have crashed in shallow waters off the Indonesian coast.

Indonesian TV showed two relatively large objects, one orange and one grey or brown, floating on the surface. The largest appeared to be several metres in length.

An Airbus A320-200 carrying 162 people and operated by Indonesia AirAsia disappeared in poor weather on Sunday morning during a flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore.

“Hopefully we will find something definite because I haven’t received anything else,” an Air Force official told MetroTV referring to the reported debris. “Other aircraft are still carrying out searches.”

Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Michael Taylor; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.