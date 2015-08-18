FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian rescuers find 38 dead in wreckage of crashed plane, official says
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 18, 2015 / 3:22 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesian rescuers find 38 dead in wreckage of crashed plane, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A search and rescue team in Indonesia found 38 bodies in the wreckage of a Trigana Air passenger aircraft that crashed two days ago with 54 people on board, the head of the National Search and Rescue Agency said on Tuesday.

“There was 37 adults and one child,” Bambang Soelistyo told Reuters via text message after search and rescue teams reached the crash site earlier on Tuesday.

There was no further information on the other 16 people who were on board. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; By Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.