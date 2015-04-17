Indonesia flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat

JAKARTA, April 17 (Reuters) - An Indonesian Batik Air flight made an emergency landing in Makassar in South Sulawesi after a suspected bomb threat, a government official said on Friday.

A police bomb squad was at the airport checking the plane, said J.A. Barata, spokesman for the transport ministry.

“I got a call from Sultan Hasanuddin airport in Makassar giving information about a bomb on Batik Air flight flying from Ambon to Jakarta,” he said.

“The police bomb squad is checking the airline. Details on how they found out is unclear yet, I‘m still waiting for information. The police is in charge of that now.” (Reporting by Randy Fabi, Kanupriya Kapoor and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Paul Tait)