Indonesia's Aviastar airline loses contact with small passenger aircraft
October 2, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Aviastar airline loses contact with small passenger aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Aviastar airline said on Friday contact had been lost with a Twin Otter small passenger aircraft travelling between Masamba and Makassar on the island of Sulawesi.

Ten people were on board the aircraft, Wisnu Darjono, an official at Indonesia’s flight safety agency told Reuters. He confirmed authorities had lost contact with the aircraft.

Aviastar flies domestic routes. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Kanupriya Kapoor and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Robert Birsel)

