Indonesia will not make public preliminary AirAsia crash report

JAKARTA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia will not release to the public a 30-day preliminary report detailing its investigation into last month’s crash of an AirAsia passenger jet that killed all 162 people on board, said Tatang Kurniadi, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Committee, on Wednesday.

Investigators are expected to submit the preliminary report to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) early next week.

Under ICAO regulations, the preliminary report must be filed within 30 days from the date of the accident. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Kanupriya Kapoor; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Alex Richardson)