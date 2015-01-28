Indonesian agency to continue search efforts for AirAsia crash victims

JAKARTA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s civilian search and rescue agency said on Wednesday it would continue to search for remains of victims from the AirAsia passenger jet that crashed into the sea killing all 162 people on board.

“The search operation will continue,” Fransiskus Bambang Soelistyo, head of the National Search and Rescue Agency, told reporters.

Indonesia’s military on Tuesday withdrew from search and recovery efforts a month after the crash.