UPDATE 1-Indonesia flight makes emergency landing, no bomb found
April 17, 2015 / 2:40 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Indonesia flight makes emergency landing, no bomb found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quotes from airport)

JAKARTA, April 17 (Reuters) - An Indonesian Batik Air flight with 122 people on board made an emergency landing in Makassar in South Sulawesi after a suspected bomb threat, a government official said on Friday.

No bomb was found on the plane.

“I got a call from Sultan Hasanuddin airport in Makassar giving information about a bomb on Batik Air flight flying from Ambon to Jakarta,” said J.A. Barata, spokesman for the transport ministry.

“Details on how they found out is unclear yet, I‘m still waiting for information. The police is in charge of that now.”

The plane was isolated from other flights and airport operations were not affected, said Tommy Soetomo, chief executive of airport operator Ankasara Pura I.

Batik Air is a subsidiary of Indonesian budget carrier Lion Air. (Reporting by Randy Fabi, Kanupriya Kapoor and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Paul Tait and Michael Perry)

