Indonesian police plane with 15 on board goes missing - police

JAKARTA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A twin-engine Indonesian police plane went missing on Saturday with 15 people on board en route to the island of Batam, south of Singapore, police said.

The plane is thought to have crashed between the islands of Mensanak and Sebangka or Gentar, a police report obtained by Reuters said.

A search team recovered items apparently identified as being from the missing aircraft, the report said. No other details were immediately available. (Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Nick Macfie)