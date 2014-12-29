FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allianz is lead reinsurer to missing AirAsia plane
#Market News
December 29, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

Allianz is lead reinsurer to missing AirAsia plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz is the lead re-insurer, through one of its divisions, to the AirAsia plane that went missing on Sunday and is presumed to have crashed off the Indonesian coast with 162 people on board, the company said on Monday.

“We can confirm that Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty UK (AGCS) is the lead reinsurer for AirAsia, for aviation hull and liability insurance,” an Allianz spokeswoman said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

AGCS is also the lead liability insurer for Malaysian Airlines, which lost two aircrafts earlier this year, one of which shot down while flying over Ukraine. The other has not been found.

Reporting by Lawrence White; Writing by Lisa Jucca and Denny Thomas; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
