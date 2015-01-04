FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia search and rescue chief says fifth object found from AirAsia jet crash
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia search and rescue chief says fifth object found from AirAsia jet crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia search and rescue teams hunting for the wreck of an AirAsia passenger jet have located a fifth large object on the seabed, agency chief Fransiskus Bambang Soelistyo told reporters on Sunday.

The Indonesia AirAsia Airbus AIR.PA A320-200 plunged into the Java Sea one week ago while en route from Indonesia’s second-biggest city Surabaya to Singapore with 162 people on board. No survivors have been found.

Bad weather was again hindering the search teams with diving suspended, said Soelistyo, adding that 31 bodies of the mostly Indonesian passengers and crew now having been recovered. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.