Indonesia to review local AirAsia operations to improve safety
#Market News
December 29, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia to review local AirAsia operations to improve safety

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia will review the operations of Indonesia AirAsia, the local unit of Malaysia’s AirAsia, after one of its jets carrying 162 people went missing on Sunday, presumed crashed in the Java Sea.

“We will review AirAsia Indonesia to make sure its performance can be better in the future,” Indonesian Transportation Minister Ignasius Jonan told reporters on Monday.

“Much will be reviewed in terms of its business operations and in terms of air transportation business, so that there are safety improvements.”

Shares in parent budget airline AirAsia fell more than 7.8 percent on Monday to 2.71 ringgit, the biggest one-day drop in more than three years.

Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
