Indonesian sonar shows suspected body of AirAsia plane on sea bed - WSJ
December 31, 2014 / 4:01 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesian sonar shows suspected body of AirAsia plane on sea bed - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s search-and-rescue agency has obtained a sonar image it says may be the body of the missing AirAsia jet at the bottom of the Java Sea, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday.

The newspaper quoted the agency as saying the image appeared to show an airplane upside down in 24-30 meters of water.

Flight QZ8501, carrying 162 people, vanished on Sunday about 40 minutes into its flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore. (Reporting by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Michael Perry)

