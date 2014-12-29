RPT-Indonesia seeks U.S. help to find missing plane -U.S. State Dept

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia seeks U.S. help to find missing plane -U.S. State Dept
December 29, 2014

Indonesia seeks U.S. help to find missing plane -U.S. State Dept

WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia has asked the United States for help in locating the AirAsia jet that went missing on Sunday carrying 162 people, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

“Today we received a request for assistance locating the airplane, and we are reviewing that request to find out how best we can meet Indonesia’s request for assistance,” State Department spokesman Jeff Rathke told a regular news briefing. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Susan Heavey)

