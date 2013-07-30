Indonesia's Antam reports increase in ferronickel, nickel output

JAKARTA, July 30 (Reuters) - Indonesian miner Perusahaan Perseroan Aneka Tambang (Antam) reported its ferronickel production has increased 27 percent in the first half of this year compared to 2012, in a half-yearly report received by Reuters on Tuesday.

Ferronickel production increased to 10,166 tonnes in the first half of 2013, compared to 8,009 tonnes in the same period of 2012. This figure represents 56 percent of the company’s full-year 2013 ferronickel output target of 18,000 tonnes.

The company also reported that nickel ore production increased by 50 percent to 6,074,000 tonnes in the first half of the year, from 4,041,000 tonnes in the same period last year.

Gold production, meanwhile, increased by 0.6 percent to 1,268 kg in the first half of 2013, up from 1,261 kg in the first six months of last year. The first-half production was 45 percent of Antam’s full-year gold output target of 2,801 kg.