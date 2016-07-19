FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia says Yamaha, Honda motorbike distributors in suspected price-fixing
July 19, 2016 / 8:36 AM / a year ago

Indonesia says Yamaha, Honda motorbike distributors in suspected price-fixing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's anti-monopoly agency said on Tuesday that two separate distributors of Yamaha and Honda motorbikes in the country are suspected of price-fixing.

PT Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing and PT Astra Honda Motor are suspected of agreeing to set prices for automatic scooters with an engine capacity of 110-125 cubic centimetres, Frans Adiatma, an official at the Indonesian Business Competition Supervisory Commission (KPPU), told reporters.

When contacted, Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing's spokesman denied it had tried to fix prices. Astra Honda Motor was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

