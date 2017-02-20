Indonesia watchdog says Yamaha, Honda distributors guilty of price-fixing

JAKARTA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's anti-monopoly agency said on Monday that two companies that make and distribute Yamaha and Honda motorbikes there were guilty of price-fixing.

A tribunal by the Indonesian Business Competition Supervisory Commission (KPPU) ruled that PT Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing and PT Astra Honda Motor had agreed to set prices for automatic scooters with an engine capacity of 110-125 cubic centimetres.

The tribunal fined Yamaha Indonesia 25 billion rupiah ($1.9 million) and Astra Honda 22.5 billion rupiah.

Astra Honda is jointly owned by Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk and Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd . Yamaha Indonesia is part of Japan's Yamaha Group.

In a statement, Yamaha Indonesia denied it had conducted price-fixing and said it reserved the right to file an appeal.

Astra Honda did not immediately provide a comment.