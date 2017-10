SYDNEY, June 21 (Reuters) - A boat carrying around 200 people has capsized in Indonesian waters 120 nautical miles (220 km) north of Australia’s Christmas Island, the Australia Maritime Safety Authority said on Thursday.

An Australian defence force aircraft had spotted survivors in the water, Sky News reported.

Refugees seeking asylum in Australia often set sail from Indonesia heading for Christmas Island in dangerous and overcrowded boats. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait)