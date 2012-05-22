Indonesia cuts Australia trafficker's jail term by five years

JAKARTA, May 22 (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities have cut five years from the 20-year sentence of an Australian woman drug trafficker jailed with the so-called Bali Nine in a case that has become famous in her home country.

Former beauty therapist Schapelle Corby was caught with about 4 kg (9 lb) of cannabis in a surfboard bag at Denpasar airport in 2004 and has lodged a clemency appeal against her sentence of which she has served seven years.

“Corby’s (crime) is not related to heroin or other heavy drugs. It was purely marijuana and the marijuana didn’t weigh hundreds of kilograms, which is the type of case the police usually handle,” Justice and Human Rights Minister Amir Syamsuddin told Reuters.

President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono signed the order cutting the sentence two days ago, said State Secretary Minister Sudi Silalahi.

The Bali Nine were arrested on Bali in 2005 and found guilty of attempting to smuggle more than 8 kg (18 lb) of heroin into Australia. Their sentences varied from 15 years in jail to death. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Nick Macfie)