FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia auto sales seen flat in 2014 - industry
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 17, 2013 / 8:53 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia auto sales seen flat in 2014 - industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Auto sales in Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, are expected to be flat in 2014 because of slower economic growth, higher interest rates and a sharp fall in the rupiah, the main auto industry body said on Thursday.

Sales will be around 1.1 million vehicles next year, slightly below 1.2 million forecast for this year.

A total of around 980,000 vehicles have been delivered to customers from January to September, led by Toyota Motor Corp and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.