FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares of coal miners Bumi, Berau rises after London vote
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2013 / 2:26 AM / 5 years ago

Shares of coal miners Bumi, Berau rises after London vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shares of PT Bumi Resources jumped as much as 6.5 percent on Friday after a vote by shareholders of its holding company Bumi Plc that could mark the end to a battle for control that has weighed on the stock.

Financier Nat Rothschild, co-founder of London-listed Bumi Plc, lost his bid to oust the coal miner’s board on Thursday, after a public showdown with his one-time colleagues the Bakrie family.

Shares of coal miner Berau coal, another unit of Bumi Plc, rose as much as 8.3 percent.

Bumi Resource’s shares have risen around 60 percent so far this year, easily outperforming the Jakarta index that was up 7 percent in the same period. (Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.