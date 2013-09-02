FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's MNC group calls off bid to buy Bakrie's TV unit
September 2, 2013 / 8:36 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia's MNC group calls off bid to buy Bakrie's TV unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest media conglomerate MNC Group said on Monday it had called off its planned acquisition of free-to-air television station ANTV, owned by Bakrie group’s PT Visi Media Asia.

“Both sides remain far apart on valuation,” MNC Group CEO Hary Tanoesoedibjo said in a statement. “In the current uncertain market, our priority is to be conservative and stay disciplined financially.”

The scuppering of the deal may make it more difficult for the politically powerful Bakrie family to raise funds to buy back its coal assets from London-listed Bumi Plc after a failed joint-venture with British financier Nat Rothschild, analysts said.

Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Miral Fahmy

