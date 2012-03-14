FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Sampoerna Group buys stake in Bakrie Telecom for $90 mln
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 14, 2012 / 8:35 AM / in 6 years

Indonesia's Sampoerna Group buys stake in Bakrie Telecom for $90 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 14 (Reuters) - PT Bakrie Telecom , Indonesia’s fourth-biggest telecom company, sold 10 percent of its stake to Sampoerna’s telecom unit, PT Sampoerna Telekomunikasi Indonesia (STI), the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

STI will buy 10 percent of Bakrie Telecom for $90 million in return of 35 percent of STI through a share swap with options for it to become the majority shareholder in the next three years, said the statement.

“Both Bakrie Telecom and STI’s shareholders agreed to integrate the two business operations under one management in Bakrie Telecom. The new Bakrie Telecom aims to accelerate the penetration of true mobile convergence offerings for every customer in Indonesia,” said Bakrie Telecom CEO Anindya Bakrie.

On March 2, PT Bakrie Telecom said that planned to sell new shares to a partner that may eventually take control of the company, aiming to raise about 900 billion rupiah ($100 million) from the sale of a 10 percent stake, as the firm struggles to maintain liquidity following heavy investments in its data business. [ID: nL4E8E20R0] (Reporting by Janeman Latul, Writing by Andjarsari Paramditha, editing by Matthew Bigg)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.