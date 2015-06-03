FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Bank Rakyat to issue rupiah bonds worth $910 mln
#Financials
June 3, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Bank Rakyat to issue rupiah bonds worth $910 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds indicative interest rates, analyst comment)

JAKARTA, June 3 (Reuters) - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia , the country’s second largest lender, said it plans to issue bonds worth 12 trillion rupiah ($910 million) over two years, one quarter of which will be issued this month, to support loan expansion.

The first tranche will comprise bonds of three maturities.

One-year bonds will have an indicative interest rate between 8.1 percent and 8.4 percent, while three year bonds will have an indicative interest rate of between 8.7 percent and 9.2 percent, CEO Asmawi Syam told reporters on Wednesday.

Five-year bonds will have an indicative interest rate between 9.1 percent and 9.6 percent, he added, which compares with the current 8.025 percent yield on Indonesian government 5-year bonds.

Indonesian companies are forced to offer higher interest rates to attract investors amid a slowing economy, high inflation, weak rupiah and worries about that the U.S. Federal Reserve will move to hike rates, said Maximilianus Nico Demus, an analyst with Samuel Sekuritas. ($1 = 13,212.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Michael Perry and Edwina Gibbs)

