FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Bank Rakyat cancels insurance unit sale-director
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 10, 2016 / 2:33 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Bank Rakyat cancels insurance unit sale-director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk has cancelled a plan to sell its life insurance unit and would instead restructure and integrate the unit, its finance director said.

“It will take a minimum two years, then we will consider if we need to have a partner or to stand alone,” Finance Director Haru Koesmahargyo told Reuters late on Saturday.

Bank Rakyat last year invited several companies, including BNP Paribas Cardif, to bid for a 40 percent stake in its insurance unit, in a deal worth up to $600 million, sources familiar with the matter said.

It hired JPMorgan to arrange the sale. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.