Indonesia's Bank Rakyat cancels insurance unit sale-director

JAKARTA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk has cancelled a plan to sell its life insurance unit and would instead restructure and integrate the unit, its finance director said.

“It will take a minimum two years, then we will consider if we need to have a partner or to stand alone,” Finance Director Haru Koesmahargyo told Reuters late on Saturday.

Bank Rakyat last year invited several companies, including BNP Paribas Cardif, to bid for a 40 percent stake in its insurance unit, in a deal worth up to $600 million, sources familiar with the matter said.

It hired JPMorgan to arrange the sale. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Eric Meijer)