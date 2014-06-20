FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maybank's Indonesian unit to sell $152.7 mln in bonds, sukuk
June 20, 2014 / 7:23 AM / 3 years ago

Maybank's Indonesian unit to sell $152.7 mln in bonds, sukuk

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 (Reuters) - PT Bank Internasional Indonesia (BII), a unit of Malaysia’s Maybank , said on Friday that it will sell 1.8 trillion rupiah ($152.67 million) of bonds and sukuk on June 19 to fund domestic loans.

BII will sell 300 billion rupiah of three-year sukuk mudharaba and 1.5 trillion rupiah of seven-year bonds as part of a plan to raise 4 trillion rupiah in the next few years, it told the local stock exchange.

PT HSBC Securities Indonesia, PT Indopremier Securities, PT Mandiri Sekuritas and PT Maybank Kim Eng Securities are the advisors for the deal.

The bank’s net profit fell nearly 40 percent in the first quarter, partly as loans to companies dropped. ($1 = 11790.0000 Rupiah) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Ryan Woo)

