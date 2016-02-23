Indonesia's Bank Mandiri 2015 profit rises 2 pct, beats estimates

JAKARTA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, reported a 2 percent rise in net profit for 2015, its chief financial officer told reporters on Tuesday.

The state-controlled lender posted profit of 20.3 trillion rupiah ($1.51 billion) for the year ended December, Kartika Wirjoatmodjo said ahead of an earnings briefing.

That was about 2 percent higher than the 19.87 trillion rupiah of 2014.

It was also above a 19.59 trillion rupiah average of 18 analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 13,420.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)