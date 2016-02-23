FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Bank Mandiri 2015 profit rises 2 pct, beats estimates
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2016 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Bank Mandiri 2015 profit rises 2 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, reported a 2 percent rise in net profit for 2015, its chief financial officer told reporters on Tuesday.

The state-controlled lender posted profit of 20.3 trillion rupiah ($1.51 billion) for the year ended December, Kartika Wirjoatmodjo said ahead of an earnings briefing.

That was about 2 percent higher than the 19.87 trillion rupiah of 2014.

It was also above a 19.59 trillion rupiah average of 18 analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 13,420.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.