JAKARTA, April 25 (Reuters) - Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's largest bank by assets, reported a net profit of 4.1 trillion rupiah ($308.85 million) in the first quarter this year, up around 7 percent from a year earlier, Chief Executive Kartika Wirjoatmodjo said on Tuesday.

Loans distributed by the bank grew by 14.2 percent by the end of March, the lender reported. ($1 = 13,275.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Randy Fabi)