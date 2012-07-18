Indonesia cbank sets 40 pct max ownership for banks

JAKARTA, July 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank said on Wednesday it has set the maximum ownership allowed in local banks at 40 percent for financial institutions as expected, but will approve majority control if owners are listed banks with strong financial health.

The long-awaited regulation leaves open the door for Singapore DBS Group’s ’s $7.2 billion bid for Indonesia’s Bank Danamon if it can gain approval from the central bank. (Reporting by Jakarta Bureau; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)