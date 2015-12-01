FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia c.bank lowers interest rate for banks' reserves deposits
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia c.bank lowers interest rate for banks' reserves deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank has lowered the interest rate it pays banks on their reserve requirement deposits to 2.5 percent, from 3 percent previously, to encourage them to lend more.

The new interest rate on deposits with the central bank s effect immediately, Bank Indonesia’s director for monetary policy, Solikhin Juhro, told reporters on Tuesday.

The move is part of Bank Indonesia’s easing of reserve requirements, which also takes effect from Dec 1. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.