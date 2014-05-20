FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of China among bidders shortlisted for Indonesia bank auction-sources
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 20, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of China among bidders shortlisted for Indonesia bank auction-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 20 (Reuters) - Bank of China and Malaysia’s Hong Leong Bank are among the bidders shortlisted to buy Indonesia’s state-owned Bank Mutiara Tbk, people with knowledge of the bidding process said on Tuesday.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia has also qualified to bid, its finance director Achmad Baiquni told Reuters.

Poltak L. Tobing, an official at the state-run Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corporation, told Reuters the bank 11 bidders had been shortlisted. He declined to identify any of the bidders.

Non-binding bids are due next month, the sources said. They declined to be named because the sale process was confidential.

The relevant officials at Bank of China were not immediately available to comment. Hong Leong did not reply emails seeking comment. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Fathiyah Dahrul; additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata in SINGAPORE; Editing by Denny Thomas and Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.