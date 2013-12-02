FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sumitomo Life pays $351 mln for 40 pct stake in Bank Negara unit
December 2, 2013 / 5:17 AM / 4 years ago

Sumitomo Life pays $351 mln for 40 pct stake in Bank Negara unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s fourth-largest private life insurer, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co, bought a 40 percent stake in the life insurance unit of PT Bank Negara Indonesia for 4.2 trillion rupiah ($351.10 million), the bank said in a statement on Monday.

Japanese insurers have been aggressively chasing assets in Southeast Asia where an emerging middle class is boosting the growth prospects for the insurance market.

“The selection of Sumitomo Life as a long-term strategic partner is part of BNI and BNI Life’s ambition to become the leading bancassurance and life insurer in Indonesia,” BNI said in a statement.

$1 = 11,962.50 rupiah Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
