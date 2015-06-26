FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia regulator to issue rules to manage risk at financial conglomerates
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia regulator to issue rules to manage risk at financial conglomerates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s financial regulator said on Friday it is planning to issue rules in September to manage risk at financial conglomerates.

“There is more risk in the financial conglomerates because their groups are getting bigger,” Nelson Tampubolon, banking supervisor at the Indonesia Financial Services Authority regulator, told reporters. Tampubolon did not immediately provide details on the regulation.

The regulator oversees 50 financial conglomerates including 35 banks, according to its statement released on Friday. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.