Indonesia to adjust banking law to aid tax officials by 2018 - c.bank gov

JAKARTA, May 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia will revise its banking law to allow tax authorities direct access to data on banks' customers before 2018, the central bank governor said on Monday.

Governor Agus Martowardojo was referring to Indonesia's commitment to a pledge by G20 and countries belonging to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on automatic exchange of information for tax purposes.

"About banking secrecy, the global trend is to allow the tax authority to get access to it," he said. "There has to be an adjustment to the banking law. We have to respond before 2018." (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo)