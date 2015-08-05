Indonesian banks boost bad loan provisions, fret about mining sector impact

GRAPHIC: Indonesia banks' bad loan provisions, profits link.reuters.com/kyt35w By Eveline Danubrata and Patturaja Murugaboopathy JAKARTA/BENGALURU, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Several Indonesian big banks have sharply hiked bad loan provisions, helping push combined first-half profits to their first decline in almost a decade, as they fret about the impact of a troubled mining sector and weaker commodity prices on the economy.

State-owned PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk nearly tripled its provisions to 6 trillion rupiah ($445 million) in the six months to end-June, while net profit fell 51 percent. At PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, the nation’s biggest lender by assets, provisions jumped 41 percent to 4 trillion rupiah while net profit growth slowed to 3.5 percent from 16 percent in the same period a year earlier.

“The economy may not recover quickly, so we need to have a bigger piggy bank,” Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Mandiri’s president director, told reporters after its earnings last week. “That’s why we don’t want as much profit - it’s better to have reserves.” He noted the lender has significant exposure to the mining sector.

Combined first-half profits at Indonesia’s 10 biggest banks fell 8.9 percent to 37.6 trillion rupiah ($2.8 billion) from a year earlier, the first fall in nine years, according to Thomson Reuters data. Data on Wednesday also showed growth for Southeast Asia’s largest economy was the slowest since 2009 in the second quarter, with commodity exports weak and the government unable to push through badly needed infrastructure projects.

Teguh Hartanto, analyst at Bahana Securities, said he expects the banking sector’s non-performing loan ratio to increase to 2.7 percent-2.8 percent this year from 2.4 percent now. ($1 = 13,483.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Jakarta and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Cindy Silviana in Jakarta; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)