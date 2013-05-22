FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian MPs say proposed new bank law should limit foreign ownership
May 22, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesian MPs say proposed new bank law should limit foreign ownership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 22 (Reuters) - Indonesian MPs said they want a new banking law, under discussion since late last year, to limit foreign ownership to a maximum of 50 to 51 percent and suggested it could make it to the statute books by next year.

MPs have not publicly discussed a percentage figure before.

The comments by two senior parliamentarians come as debate rages over whether Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings Ltd can press on with its year-old bid to buy Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT, after the central bank gave it approval to take an initial 40 percent stake. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

