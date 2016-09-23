Bad loans in Indonesia's mining sector nearly double to 6.8 pct in July

* Mining NPL at 6.77 pct in July vs 3.82 pct a year ago

* C.bank gov says concerned about rising overall NPLs

* Banks raise provisions, cut loans to mining sector

By Eveline Danubrata and Glenys Kirana

JAKARTA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Bad loans in Indonesia's mining sector nearly doubled in July from a year earlier, the latest data from the financial regulator showed, despite the efforts of banks to step up provisions and scale back lending.

Gross non-performing loans (NPL) in Indonesia's mining and quarrying industry rose for the fourth month in a row to 6.77 percent of total loans in the sector in July, according to Indonesia's Financial Services Authority. That compares with 3.82 percent a year earlier. (bit.ly/2d8HXrk)

Overall, non-performing loans made up 3.18 percent of total loans in the banking sector, up from 2.70 percent a year earlier. Still, that was below the 5 percent threshold set by the regulator as a gauge of the health of the country's lenders.

Miners of commodities ranging from coal to copper in Southeast Asia's biggest economy have been struggling to service their debt as sluggish demand and an oversupply hurt cash flow.

Indonesia's central bank governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters on Thursday he was concerned about rising NPLs, without singling out the worst-hit sector.

Several lenders have set up "special units" to improve their loan quality, but "there are banks that still need more time", Martowardojo said.

Indonesia's largest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk , said in July it will strengthen its risk management and restructure certain loans after reporting a 29 percent drop in first-half net profit due to a sharp increase in provisions, or funds kept aside by the bank in anticipation of bad loans.

Mandiri more than doubled its provisions to 9.9 trillion rupiah ($756.3 million) from 4.0 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has some exposure to mining support businesses such as transport and heavy equipment, but it can keep its NPL below 1.75 percent, President Director Jahja Setiaatmadja said in a text message on Friday. ($1 = 13,090.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Glenys Kirana; Additional reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Cindy Silviana; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)