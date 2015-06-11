FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian state bank stocks fall on report of cutting small business lending rates
June 11, 2015

Indonesian state bank stocks fall on report of cutting small business lending rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Indonesian state-controlled banks fell on Thursday after a report that they will halve lending rates to small businesses.

Shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia led the decline, sliding 3.5 percent.

PT Bank Mandiri fell 2 percent while PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia lost 2.9 percent. The losses helped pull the main index down 0.3 percent.

Trying to stem weak growth in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy which has slowed to 2009 levels, lenders have agreed that rates will be lowered to 12 percent from 22 to 24 percent, vice president Jusuf Kalla was quoted as saying in a speech on Wednesday. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kim Coghill)

