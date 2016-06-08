FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia govt proposes law to give tax office access to bank data

June 8, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

Indonesia govt proposes law to give tax office access to bank data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s government has proposed a law that will give its tax office access to client data held by banks, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

The proposed revision to the tax administration law will “eliminate data secrecy for the purpose of taxes,” Bambang Brodjonegoro told a parliamentary hearing.

The government is trying to boost tax collection to help to close a yawning budget deficit. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
