Indonesia's Bayan sees 2012 coal output at 18-20 mln T
March 26, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 6 years ago

Indonesia's Bayan sees 2012 coal output at 18-20 mln T

JAKARTA, March 26 (Reuters) - Coal output at Indonesia’s Bayan Resources will rise by as much as 29 percent year-on-year to 20 million tonnes in 2012, the firm’s chief executive said on Monday.

The coal miner produced 15.5 million tonnes last year and output will rise to between 18-20 million tonnes this year, Bayan CEO Eddie Chin Wai Fong told Reuters.

Last year, Bayan said it was aiming to more than double its annual output to as much as 25 million tonnes by 2013 to meet growing demand from consumers such as India. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Kim Coghill)

