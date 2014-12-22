Berau Coal CEO says Rothschild offers to underwrite $100 mln share issue

JAKARTA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - British financier Nathaniel Rothschild has proposed to underwrite a $100 million rights issue next year by Asia Resources Minerals Plc to support a refinancing plan for its Indonesian coal business PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk.

Rothschild, who co-founded Asia Resource Minerals formerly known as Bumi, has made the offer to other shareholders so that ARMS can refinance $450 million of debt in Berau Coal that will mature in mid 2015, Amir Sambodo, CEO of Berau Coal, told reporters.

He said details of the share issue were still being worked out by ARMS management. Rothschild, who currently owns about 18 percent of ARMS, first proposed the issue last month.

“The board has appointed Houlihan Lokey to evaluate its options and will update the market when it has some conclusions but at the moment the process is ongoing,” an ARMS spokesperson in London said. The company hired bank investment bank Houlihan Lokey last month as adviser for the debt refinancing plan.

ARMS has previously postponed a plan to issue bonds to refinance the $450 million debt, citing adverse market conditions.

Sambodo said Berau would also use about $12 million remaining cash from initial public offering back in 2010 to repay some of its debt. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli in LONDON; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy. Editing by Jane Merriman)