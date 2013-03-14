FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian shipper, creditors reaches deal to avert bankruptcy
March 14, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesian shipper, creditors reaches deal to avert bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s leading oil and gas shipper, PT Berlian Laju Tanker, reached a deal with creditors on Thursday to restructure its $1.9 billion debt, averting what could have been one of the country’s biggest bankruptcies in years.

Once the world’s third-largest chemical shipper, the firm secured support for its restructuring plan just four days before a court-mandated deadline.

“A deal has been reached with 100 percent of secured creditors voting for it. The next step is for (Berlian Laju) to implement its plan,” William Shia, head of Asian investments at Berlian Laju creditor Gramercy, told Reuters shortly after the vote. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; editing by Jason Neely)

