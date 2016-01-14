FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. condemns attack in Indonesia - Kerry says
January 14, 2016 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. condemns attack in Indonesia - Kerry says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The United States condemns an attack on central Jakarta claimed by Islamic State militants, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday.

“These acts of terror are not going to intimidate nation-states from protecting their citizens and continuing to provide real opportunity, education, jobs, possibilities of a future,” Kerry said at a meeting in London.

“There is nothing in any act of terror that offers anything but death and destruction. And so we stand together, all of us, united in our efforts to eliminate those who choose terror,” he said. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

